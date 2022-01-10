Neurorehabilitation Device Market Size, Share, Overview 2022 | Technology Trends, Industry Analysis by 2027

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market by Type (Neuro-Robotic Devices, Wearable Devices, Non-Invasive Stimulators, Brain-Computer Interfaces), Application.

With the use of new technologies, rehabilitation products have advanced and improved in terms of intensity and quality. Neurorobotic systems, brain-computer interfaces, non-invasive brain stimulators, and wearable devices are examples of neurorehabilitation equipment. As per MRFR, the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market is estimated to gain income worth USD 793 million with a CAGR of 16.4% by 2025.

New technologies have also been developed, in which firms will invest to help the neurorehabilitation devices market grow. Furthermore, neuroscience has aided in recoveries, and as a result companies' efforts are rising to ensure equipment availability and deliver treatments at all phases. The preference for developing multi-function and hybrid wearable devices that provide convenience to consumers while also consolidating the functionality of multiple devices into a single small wearable device will increase market share.

Segmental Analysis

The neurorehabilitation devices market has been segmented by application, including brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, schizophrenia, and others. Neuro-robotic devices, wearable devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces have been classified based on their type (BCIs). It is divided into three categories based on end-user: rehabilitation centers, hospitals & clinics, and home care. Based on regions, the neurorehabilitation devices market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the neurorehabilitation devices market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American area is anticipated to hold the largest market share for neurorehabilitation devices. Along with the expanding elderly community, which has resulted in a high occurrence of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, central governments' subsidies, investments in diagnosing and preventing neurological disorders will fuel the regional market development. The Asia Pacific is home to two-thirds of the world's disabled population, which is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. Nonetheless, the rise of wearable technology and robots will majorly impact the development of neurorehabilitation devices, encouraging researchers and device manufacturers to produce new innovative solutions in response to global market demands.



Competitive Analysis

The market's production stability is predicted to be variable. Each manufacturer is expected to make microeconomic decisions to ensure long-term business growth and continuity during the forecast timeframe. The market is projected to witness an improvement in growth cues in the near future. The reclaimed market potential is projected to augment the worldwide market's progress. The essential policies being developed by government bodies worldwide are thought to have a powerful role in the global advancement of the market. The restructuring of the market's fundamental operations is expected to impact the market shortly. The upsurge in innovative technologies in the global supply chain is estimated to generate opportunities during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic's drastic changes in the global financial intermediation structure are believed to influence how firms acquire finance in the comparable period. The mindset of hypervigilance in the aftermath of the pandemic is intended to guide market decisions throughout the projected period.

The renowned contenders in the neurorehabilitation devices market are Eodyne (Spain), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), Reha Technology AG (Switzerland), ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Israel), Bioness Inc. (US), Neuro Rehab VR (US), Neofect (US), Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd (New Zealand), and Hocoma AG (Switzerland).

Industry Updates:

Nov 2021 SYREBO Hand Rehabilitation System, developed by SiYi Intelligence, a company that develops and manufactures Neurorehabilitation robots, combines flexible robotic technology with neuroscience theory to provide patients with multiple training modes, assisting and promoting the recovery of central nerve damage and speeding up the recovery process of hands, covering the soft paralysis period to the recovery period.

