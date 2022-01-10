Gardening Tools Market Expected To Exhibit A 4.51% CAGR By 2027, Says Market Research Future

Gardening Tools Market

The increase in the application of gardening tools and related equipment for commercial purposes can add to the growth of the gardening tools market.

The increasing demand for gardens in residential and corporate constructions is projected to be one of the most significant factors driving the gardening tools market in 2020. Furthermore, the growing need for lawn tools in landscaping services can enhance the demand for gardening tools and develop the market. In addition, the increased demand for technically advanced gardening tools is projected to be another key factor underpinning the evolution of the gardening market during the forecast period. The increasing number of product launches is anticipated to boost the demand for gardening tools and boost the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the market in 2021 over the review period till 2027. As per MRFR findings, the gardening tools market size is projected to reach 112.09 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2019 to 2027. By 2027, the global gardening tools market is expected to value at USD 112.09 Bn.

Market Drivers and Restrains

The availability of different multipurpose garden tools with effective ergonomic designs is expected to favor the gardening tool market in the review tenure. The increase in the application of gardening tools and related equipment for commercial purposes can add to the growth of the gardening tools market. The surge in demand for gardening tools for cutting, trimming, and maintaining of commercial gardens and lawns, such as golf courses and sports fields, along with other infrastructural development can benefit the gardening tool market in the years to come. In addition, the enforcement of government regulations for maintaining public parks and green spaces can fuel the gardening tools market in the approaching years. On the contrary, the increase in prices of advanced gardening tools can impede the growth of the gardening tool market.

Market Segmentation

The segmented study of the gardening tools market is based on type, distribution channel, product, and end-use.

The type-based segments of the gardening tools market are power tools and hand tools. The power tool segment is identified as the fastest-growing segment of the global gardening tools market. Turf and rounds equipment, lawnmowers, edgers, trimmers, blowers, sweepers, and vacuums are power tools that are used extensively for commercial end-users, such as commercial gardens, landscape service providers to maintain lawns, and public parks that can favor the expansion of the market.

The growing awareness about the advantages of power tools due to their relative ease of operation that helps them save time can favor the expansion of the gardening tools market. The hand tools segment comprises pruners, shears, shovels, hammers, trowels, spades, axes, and weeders that are used for digging, pruning, and striking. The ongoing gardening trend is expected to support market growth in the years to come.

The product type-based segments of the gardening tools market are Lawn Mowers, Blowers, Sweepers, Vacuums, Pruning Tools, Blowers, Vacuums, & Sweepers, and Striking & Digging Tools among others. The inclination towards lawn care to maintain mow gardens, residential, and yards lawns can favor the expansion of the market over the years to come. The pruning tools segment comprises loppers, shears, handsaws, and pruners. The Striking & Digging Tools segment comprises, mattocks, Hammers, shovels, spades, and axes. The other segment comprises weeders, hoes, rakes, pitchforks, and trowels among others.

The end-use-based segments of the gardening tools market are commercial and residential. The residential segment is likely to garner high revenue owing to the ongoing practice of gardening that deploys specialized equipment and tools.

The distribution channel-based segments of the gardening tools market are Store-Based and non-stored based. The store-based segment of the market comprises supermarkets and hypermarkets. The surge in sales of gardening tools through online media is expected to support the market expansion.

Regional Assessment of Gardening Tools Market

In North America, the gardening tools market is expected to register decent CAGR over the forecast period owing to the enforcement of stringent government regulations in maintaining public green spaces as the demand for landscaping services increases.

In Europe, the gardening tool market is expected to upsurge owing to infrastructure development in the region. The growing focus on recreational activities can drive the sales of modern gardening tools, along with the ongoing trend of garden parties and backyard cooking can fuel the market expansion in the EU.

In the Asia Pacific, the gardening tools market is likely to garner decent revenue due to the increase in construction of residential properties and the surge in demand for gardening tools, such as; pruners, hammers, lawnmowers, shears, shovels, spades, axes, trowels, and weeders. The rise in the number of public facilities, such as sports fields, schools, and parks can add to the regional market expansion.

Market Key Vendors

Zenport Industries (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), Husqvarna AB (Sweden), Fiskars Group (Finland), Griffon Corporation (US), CobraHead LLC (US), Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG (Germany), Lasher Tools (South Africa), Bully Tools, Inc. (US), Ray Padula Holdings, LLC (US), Corporacion Patricio Echeverria, S.A. (Spain), American Lawn Mower Co (US), Garden Tool Company (UK), SNA Europe (Sweden), and Root Assassin LLC (US).

