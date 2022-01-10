Reinaldy Lagha; MLBB is a Business Opportunities

The business system for now is simple: raise the rank to a global level, sell the account," said the owner of the Instagram account @naldyrei.

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When was the last time you heard of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) competition tournament? Game developer, Moonton, revealed the next 5-year plan for this game on their official YouTube channel.

Skyhook, Lead Game Designer MLBB says in the video that projects with the best graphics require long-term effort and investment. Game developers said it took the next few months to realize the project. The most important game transformation that continues to be built is the support of high-quality content.

By the latest patch update, the newest hero named Edith is given away for free. This hero has a role as a Tank / Marksman and has the ability to defend and attack. But of course if you want to own the hero, you have to reach level 3 on the M3 Pass to exchange free tokens.

Flashback to the tournament, the e-Sport Woman Star League (WSL) Season 4 Tournament starts on 20 December 2021 to 23 January 2022 won the title as the biggest professional women's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament in Indonesia and Southeast Asia (SEA).

Reinaldy Lagha, Indonesian MLBB player with the highest number of wins on the leaderboard year to year, said he was considering the prospect of game business management for this year.

“I usually work on a single or two accounts to climb up the world rankings. Not really ambitious about it, relax while keep grinding. The business system for now is simple: raise the rank to a global level, sell the account," said the owner of the Instagram account @naldyrei.

According to him, playing games is just part of his entertainment. ESport has grown to have more than 9.5 million fans, of whom 2.8 million live in Vietnam and 2 million in Indonesia. This sport has low risk of injury, but in a tournament, players are in groups. This means that this game still requires teamwork, strategy, speed of thinking, and agile thumbs.

"For this MLBB business, I am working on several orders for people's accounts. There is something that I really want to globalize, establishing partnerships & making new website for a large-scale game store," he added.