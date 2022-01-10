Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

The increase in the number of patients in hospitals and rise in the prevalence of diseases are driving the market for peripheral intravenous catheters.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is forecast to reach USD 7,964.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Peripheral intravenous catheters is a device that is used to draw blood and give treatments, including intravenous drugs, fluids, or blood transfusions. A thin and flexible tube is inserted into a vein, generally in the lower part of the arm, or the foot, and the back of the hand.

Factors such as rise in aging population and advancement in surgical and treatment technologies are driving the market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters. An increase in the adoption rate of closed catheters that help in injecting contrast media during computed tomography is a growing trend in the market. These catheters are made up of polyurethane material and has the strength to withstand pressure above 300 pounds per square inch. As they can withstand high pressure, they are increasingly used in CT imaging applications.

An increase in the surgical procedures in the Asia Pacific region has increased the demand for intravenous catheters, which is supported by factors such as an increase in disposable income, rapid medical infrastructure, and rapid growth in the medical tourism industry. Countries such as India and China have the largest population in the world, which is expected to provide a larger patient base in the future.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Vigmed AB, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., and Vascular Pathways Inc., among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

• Peripheral intravenous catheters are the most commonly used intravenous device in hospitalized patients. They are generally used for therapeutic purposes such as administration of medications, fluids, and blood products, as well as blood sampling. An increase in the number of patients hospitalized are propelling the demand for the product in the hospitals.

• Closed peripheral intravenous catheter provides safe and efficient intravenous access from start to finish. It also provides a high level of needle stick injury protection for those working in healthcare workers. It provides patient safety by minimizing intravenous complications and improving patient comfort. It also allows users to stay in control throughout the entire procedure.

• Safety intravenous catheters provide control of the blood to help reduce the risk of blood exposure and contamination. A unique valve inside the catheter hub impedes blood flow from the patient’s vein upon initial venipuncture. A clean access site helps prevent the transfer of blood borne pathogens from patient to caregiver on soiled gloves, bedding, clothing, and dressings.

• A short peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVCs) is frequently used to deliver chemotherapy in oncology practice. As the procedure of peripheral catheterization is invasive, there is a need for greater consistency in the choice, insertion, and management of short PIVCs, particularly in the oncology setting where there is a growing trend for patients to receive many different courses of IV treatment over a number of years, sometimes with only short remissions.

• North America dominated the market for peripheral intravenous catheters, followed by Europe. The high demand in the market is driven by factors such as technological advancements and high medical expenses. Rise in the prevalence of disease in the developed regions are also propelling market demand.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market on the basis of type, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Short Peripheral I.V. Catheter

• Integrated/Closed Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Safety Peripheral I.V. Catheter

• Conventional Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Renal Disease

• Oncology

• Pediatric Disease

• Gastroenterology

• Infectious Disease

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Home Healthcare

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

