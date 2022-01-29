Instagram Sensation Cemo Basen is walking for this years New York Fashion Week in Feburary

Cemo Basen on the stage of Mr Dc 2022. Cemo Basen on the stage of Mr Dc 2022. Cemo Basen ( A journey from poverty to winning hearts )

Cemo Basen from the slums and poverty to modeling on New York Fashion Week.

ALDIE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cemo Basen is an American actor, model and social media influencer who has around 1.7 Million family on Instagram is going to be a part of this years New York Fashion Week taking place from February 11 to February 16, 2022, NYFW will see mainstays of American fashion like Tom Ford, Tory Burch, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, and Anna Sui return alongside some designers who’ve sat out of late like Area and Dion Lee, and a host of new names to know.Cemo was unsure of his modelling abilities and lacked expertise. He agreed to participate in New York Fashion Week after meeting with Jeananne Roberts (Mrs DC 2020). She gave Cemo the the tips and motivation to become a model. Cemo was also given the chance to run for Mr DC Pegeant in 2022. Cemo basen, a notable name on social media has appropriately made his profession as a main powerhouse and an entertainer, He gained success as an influencer.The major question is whether this years New York Fashion week scheduled will take place in-person or digitally. The schedule leaves a lot of room for designers to do things their way as precautions around the Omicron variant change. Cemo always wanted to become an actor and wanted to enter Hollywood. Going to walk on New York Fashion week is one of his dream.Let us not focus solely on his success and celebrity, but we should also consider how his youth influenced his transformation from poverty to riches. His life had been marred by difficulties and poverty When their condition of finance was stable enough he moved to the United States to pursue his dreams as an actor. He always says that Johnny Depp is his mentor and he used to watch his movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean Sea’.Cemo Basen has a quote for his fans: "Don't compare your life to other people's on social media." Everyone is on their own path. You have the ability to forge your own path to success. Whatever you do, don't give up. "Always keep your head up and keep moving forward!" He has always tried to keep his passion and many young people are inspired by his story.

Cemo Basen walking to the stage of Mr DC 2022 with the audience yelling loudly for him.