Toothbrush Pillow now at Arizona’s Assistive Technology Program
Anthem Pleasant, inventor and entrepreneur, donates Toothbrush Pillows to help Arizona's Elderly and DisabledPEORIA, AZ, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right equipment, technology, and tools to aid persons with neurological or physical impairments often can be among life's challenges. And just when you've seen something in a store or online, you get it home, and it doesn't work as you anticipated.
There's new hope for persons with disabling health issues such as Parkinson's, arthritis, M.S., or loss of limb from inventor and entrepreneur Anthem Pleasant through a small device called the Toothbrush Pillow.
"The Toothbrush Pillow rests on a counter and securely holds and balances the toothbrush while the person applies toothpaste. It makes a routine daily function easier to accomplish using only one hand,” Pleasant says. “It is a small, inexpensive device that helps affected persons maintain good oral health.”
“Better still, the Toothbrush Pillow can be demonstrated in the home or used on a short-term loan before purchasing the device,” Pleasant says. The home demonstrations are available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
In Arizona, Pleasant said, the device has been placed in the state’s Advanced Technology (AT) Demonstration Center. The process to get a demonstration or device loan is to go onto AzTap.org, add item to cart, fill out a quick form, and someone will contact you. Clayton Guffey, AzTap Program Director, has been very helpful in explaining the program and the staff is there to assist. Best yet, the loan or demonstration is free.
In the summer, look out for more news and updates at the 2022 IHD/AzTap Evidence for Success HYBRID Conference, June 20 – 22, 2022. The following is an excerpt about Arizona’s Assistive Technology Act Program (AzTap):
Created in 1994, AzTAP is Arizona’s Assistive Technology Act Program. Since Arizona’s governor has designated Northern Arizona University as the lead agency for the program, we are a part of the Institute for Human Development at Northern Arizona University. While our office is located in central Phoenix, our services are available statewide and our staff regularly travels to all regions of the state.
Like all Assistive Technology Act Programs, AzTAP is committed to improving the availability of assistive technology to individuals with disabilities and their families. To that end, we offer a wide variety of comprehensive, statewide activities that make assistive technology devices and services more available and accessible to anyone who may need them in our state. Our programming emphasizes direct services to consumers (persons with disabilities/family members) and service providers from the fields of education, vocational rehabilitation, health care and human services. We also work to raise awareness about assistive technology to the general public.
The goal for is for all 56 AT Locations (50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) to soon present the Toothbrush Pillow through their local Assistive Technology programs.
Pleasant says the Toothbrush Pillow is available on Amazon and direct website. “But having it demonstrated in the home by an occupational therapist before purchase allows the user to have more confidence that the device will work for them.”
