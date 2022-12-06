"Why Did She Cry" The True Story of a Divine Miracle in the United States
The actual accounts witnessed by thousands of the miracle, Weeping Madonna, Virgin Mary, Mother of God, representing the Mother of all Mankind.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Why Did She Cry" is the captivating and spiritually uplifting, true story, of the weeping Madonna. A miracle of the ages in New York.
During the 1960 Lenten period, in the home of Pagona Catsounis of Island Park, New York, a divine sign was manifest.
While praying before the paper icon of the Holy Mother St. Mary, she was stunned to notice a watery tear welling up in the eye of the printed icon, and immediately called Father George Papadeas, parish priest of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church in Hempstead Long Island, New York.
Faithful of all denominations made the pilgrimage to St. Paul's for a chance to see and venerate the Icon. Over 30 years later, the Long Island Newspaper Newsday, proclaimed the weeping Madonna at St. Paul's, as one of the most memorable events of the past 50 years, and now 62 years later, you can own the true account as a thoughtful and unique gift with 197 Pages in a Deluxe Maroon Hardcover book, with Foil Stamped and Embossed Dust Jacket.
The Virgin Mary, Mother of God, represents the Mother of all Mankind. Suddenly out of nowhere, a picture of the Madonna began to shed actual tears.
The actual chilling accounts leading up to the miracle of the Weeping Madonna as told by eye-witness, Father George Papadeas, and countless thousands of other eye-witnesses from around the world. This was truly a miracle as the author of this press release was also an eye-witness.
Witnesses saw 3 doves which followed the limousine when it embarked from the house to the church and circled the dome for a while thereafter.
The tears were real, as noted by forensic experts, and given these tears came from one side of a simple piece of printed paper depicting the Virgin Mary.
