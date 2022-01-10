SonaMetro releases Guitar Notebook for iOS
Musical sketchbook helps songwriters keep all their ideas in one place
Guitar Notebook is an essential tool for guitarists, helping them capture their ideas quickly so they never lose a song. I wish I had this app years ago!”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonaMetro™ announced today the release of Guitar Notebook for iPad and iPhone, enabling guitarists and songwriters to keep all their song ideas in one cloud notebook, including notation, lyrics, and audio, so they never lose a song.
— Sean Penn
Guitarists often use a variety of methods to capture their ideas, including paper notebooks, Google docs, DAW recordings, score notation editors, and even their own memory, resulting in a song catalog that is spread out across multiple repositories, or worse, lost to history.
“As a guitarist, I have lost so many songs over the years as a result of not capturing my ideas quickly,” said Sean Penn, Co-Founder of SonaMetro. “For the songs I did manage to capture in my digital audio workstation, I was frustrated with the lack of tools to easily document what I played. In looking for solutions, we spoke with many other guitarists that had the same experience. Guitar Notebook solves these problems and becomes an essential part of the songwriting process.”
Guitar Notebook requires no prior music theory knowledge. Users simply tap in the notes on a virtual fretboard, including chords, scales, licks, or progressions. To capture rhythm and tempo they can record a scratch audio track, and the text editor provides a space for lyrics and other guitar setup information such as the guitar used, pickup switch position, amp settings, and more.
With simple notation, text, and audio, musicians have all the information they need to capture their ideas and DAW recordings, so they can recall them a week from now or a year from now.
The app utilizes iCloud to synchronize songs between iPad and iPhone in near real-time. Users can also work offline if they are traveling, and changes will be synced the next time they connect to the internet. Guitar Notebook is offered on the App Store as a free download, with an optional in-app upgrade to a Pro version for a yearly subscription. The Pro version provides more fretboards, tracks, visual styles, and audio recording time.
“Guitar Notebook was created using the latest software development kits and technologies,” said Co-Founder Juan Soberanis, “including SwiftUI, CloudKit with CoreData, and AudioKit, so we can take advantage of new features and capabilities as they evolve. The response from guitarists has been great, and our users have asked for new features such as capo, custom tuning, and support for other instruments such as mandolin, ukulele, bass guitar, and 7 string guitars, so we’re working on those next!”
About SonaMetro LLC
SonaMetro is based in Northern California and designs and creates software to help guitarists be more creative and productive.
Guitar Notebook - Keep your song ideas in one place