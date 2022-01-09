PennDOT Issues Advisory for Certain Vehicles on Route 54

​Montoursville, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is advising commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid certain roadways in north central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT advises commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid travel on the following roadways:

• Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County. Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

