More about GBI Investigates Homicide in Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA (January 9, 2021) – ﻿ On Friday, January 7, 2022, the Snellville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a homicide which left one man dead and another man injured. After receiving multiple 911 calls, officers responded to 2900 Summit View Court, Snellville, where a male victim was found on the front porch of the residence. It was determined that the victim had been shot and died on scene. Another shooting victim was located inside the residence. This victim had also been shot and was taken to a local area hospital where he remains in critical condition. The identity of the deceased victim is pending notification of next of kin.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Watchdesk at 1-800-597-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something Send Something mobile app.