Ohio TEDx Speaker and Diversity Leadership Trainer Shara Hutchinson Tackles Inclusivity in the Boardroom and Beyond

Savvy business executive and sought after TEDx Speaker, Shara Hutchinson, launches a one-of-a-kind leadership program to partner with organizations and individuals who have initiatives to bridge the minority gaps on their senior leadership teams with top talent. The Xposeyour Diversity in Leadership Program (DILP) premiers this Spring 2022 and promises to help participants masterfully climb the ladder of success. During this six-month virtual setting, they will develop core leadership competencies and confidence, empowering them to remain engaged at work and deliver results for key positioning goals.

Shara senses that there is a shaking in America that is palpable; an unveiling of truth that resonates in many circles in the corporate world and beyond. Highly educated, forward thinking African Americans, and people of color, are making their presence known on all fronts. Even though many are poised for success, they may lack a certain skill set or strategy to propel them to the next level and that is where DILP comes in.

According to Mrs. Hutchinson, “The Xposeyour Diversity in Leadership Program (DILP) was designed to develop impactful leaders from ethnic minority communities and partner with organizations to support their strategies to foster an inclusive workplace and retain a diverse workforce. DILP prepares high-achieving contributors to become part of the next generation of senior leadership.”

Inclusivity is a key component of success, but a recent CNN finding revealed that, “the average growth rate in minority representation on Fortune 500 boards has remained unchanged — at less than half a percent (0.5%) a year — since 2004.” DILP is stepping in at a crucial time to help the next diverse group of executives step up and step into the limelight.

Mrs. Hutchinson sets the bar high and delves into uncomfortable topics that plague inclusive growth in office settings. Both employers and employees will benefit from her frank approach. Participants in The Xposeyour Diversity in Leadership Program (DILP) will leave with a sense of empowerment focused on changing their current work environment.

Shara Hutchinson is a certified Change Management Practitioner, Talent Optimization Consultant, and co-author of “1 Habit of the World's Great Leaders: Life-Changing Habits to Unlock Your True Leadership Potential.” Shara also has penned a new book, “Barefoot in the Boardroom” which will hit the literary market later in 2022.

