Beauty Brand Tabbeau Place Unveils Ultimate Luxury Plant-Based Ingredients
The online beauty boutique’s first offerings include three premium fragrances handcrafted with all-natural ingredients and scent longevity
We are proud to launch with our three premium fragrances crafted with ethically sourced, all-natural ingredients.”SOUTH BARRINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tabbeau Place, a new beauty brand bringing premium skin, beauty, and fragrance products to the masses, has recently opened its virtual doors for business. The boutique launched online with three fragrances, each crafted with natural ingredients and luxurious, long-lasting scents.
Tabbeau Place was founded by Onyi Ifeguni. Ifeguni is a biochemist and beauty enthusiast who struggled for years to find a premium fragrance that worked with her skin’s chemistry and enhanced her beauty and confidence. Instead of getting frustrated, she got to work creating her own fragrances that would improve her skin’s appearance and health; offer lush, long-lasting scents; and be affordable for most people.
After years of research, development, and testing, Ifeguni and her team launched Tabbeau Place with the brand’s first offerings, three plant-based, paraben- and phthalate-free fragrances: Cherry Saffron, Mixed Feeling, and Balsam Gilead.
Cherry Saffron is a bold fall fragrance featuring notes of ripened cherries, almonds, rose, and jasmine sambac. Mixed Feeling offers juicy pineapple and bergamot notes with hints of jasmine, vanilla, and cedarwood. Balsam Gilead is a timeless fragrance with jasmine and fir balsam combined with orange notes, giving off intoxicating appeal. Each of the all-natural fragrances is available in three sizes, 2 mL, 50 mL, and 100 mL.
“Tabbeau Place is proud to offer luxurious beauty experiences to the masses at an affordable price, without sacrificing quality,” said Ifeguni. “We are proud to launch with our three premium fragrances crafted with ethically sourced, all-natural ingredients. They’re products you can feel good about buying and even better about loving thanks to their beauty- and confidence-boosting benefits."
