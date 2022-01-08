Việt Nam, Laos eye breakthrough measures to enhance cooperation's effectiveness

VIETNAM, January 8 -

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) receives Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh shared the view that both sides must foster closer coordination and come up with breakthrough measures to enhance their cooperation’s effectiveness while meeting in Hà Nội on January 8.

The Lao PM is on an official visit to Việt Nam until January 10 at the invitation of his counterpart PM Phạm Minh Chính.

Welcoming PM Phankham Viphavanh, President Phúc said he expects the visit will provide a new impetus for the Việt Nam-Laos special relations to expand further. He also expressed his delight at what Laos has achieved in recent years.

Phankham Viphavanh also highly spoke of major achievements made by Vietnamese people over the past years, saying under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will succeed in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the Socio-economic Development Strategy for the 2021 – 2030 period.

Both leaders said they are pleased to see the sustainable growth of the comprehensive partnership and great friendship between the two countries, and highly valued each other’s support in fighting COVID-19.

Phúc suggested the two sides should continue promoting their strong political ties and unleashing their potential and advantages in implementing specific cooperation plans, projects and works.

The two leaders agreed Việt Nam and Laos must work together to solve problems and challenges their businesses are facing to boost investors’ confidence; accelerate economic links between the two nations; and make the most of free trade agreements to which they are signatories.

They also wanted the two countries to expand connections in both hard and soft infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and digital economy.

They highly valued coordination and support received from each other at multilateral forums, particularly within the framework of the UN, ASEAN and sub-regional cooperation. They agreed to together with other ASEAN member states to back Cambodia in its ASEAN Chairmanship for 2022 and maintain the bloc’s solidarity and centrality.

Phúc later took the occasion to ask his guest to convey his greetings to Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and other leaders of Laos. — VNS