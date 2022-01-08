Top legislator welcomes visiting Lao Prime Minister

VIETNAM, January 8 -

Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ (right) meets with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ met with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam, in Hà Nội on January 8.

The Lao PM spoke highly of the achievements that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have obtained recently, voicing his belief that under the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s leadership, the Vietnamese people will successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, and unceasingly raise the country’s role and stature in the region and the world.

Both host and guest affirmed that the Parties, Governments, parliaments, and peoples of their countries always attach importance and give the top priority to maintaining the unique relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

They noted with satisfaction that despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation has still been developing via all channels and in all fields. They also applauded the close cooperation between specialised committees of the Vietnamese and Lao parliaments in organising workshops and sharing lawmaking experience.

The leaders shared the view that the two parliaments need to keep coordination to monitor and facilitate the effective implementation of their countries’ agreements, while further increasing consultation and sharing experience in legislative affairs so as to help fuel post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development.

Chairman Huệ said the Vietnamese NA has been working to tackle every legal and institutional difficulty and arrange resources for accelerating joint projects, especially the transport infrastructure ones connecting the two countries and linking Laos with Việt Nam's seaports, thereby helping connect Laos to the sea and turn it into a regional integration connectivity centre.

The two sides also agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support in their parliaments’ activities, particularly at regional and international parliamentary forums. — VNS