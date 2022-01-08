Party General Secretary receives Lao Prime Minister

VIETNAM, January 8 -

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and delegations pose for a photo. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng received Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Hà Nội on January 8, describing his guest’s official visit to Việt Nam as a demonstration of the close-knit and special ties between the two countries.

The Lao PM congratulated Việt Nam on the recent achievements and expressed his belief that under the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s leadership, the Vietnamese people will harvest even greater attainments in the Đổi mới (Renewal) process and successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

He appreciated Việt Nam’s enormous, timely, and effective support and assistance for his country throughout history, including the aid in COVID-19 fight.

The Lao Party, State, and people will do their utmost to maintain and nurture the special Laos - Việt Nam relations, he affirmed.

Highlighting the significance of his guest’s visit, the Party leader congratulated Laos on the achievements after one year of implementing the resolution of its 11th National Party Congress, voicing his belief that the Lao people will continue obtaining major successes.

The host noted that Việt Nam always attaches importance and the top priority to enhancing the two countries’ special relations. It also consistently and strongly supports the reforms and development of Laos.

Applauding the mutual assistance in the pandemic combat, he emphasised the importance of the unceasing reinforcement of bilateral relations to each country’s stability and development, as well as to peace and cooperation in the region and the world at large.

The Vietnamese leader also underlined the importance of the two Governments’ coordination mechanism and asked both sides to keep advancing their political ties in a substantive manner.

At the meeting, both host and guest expressed their delight at the recent strides in Việt Nam - Laos cooperation, affirming joint efforts to maintain and nurture bilateral ties.

The special Việt Nam - Laos relationship is a priceless common asset of the two Parties and peoples and also an important resource for the national development and defence in each country, greatly contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development, according to the leaders.

Earlier the same day, the Lao PM paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late Vietnamese leader’s mausoleum and laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hà Nội. — VNS