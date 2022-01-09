Health Insurance In Arlington Survey Indicates Annual Costs Increasing In 2022

Affordable Health Insurance Arlington Arlington Health Insurance Agent Arlington Health Insurance Agent Group Health Insurance Arlington Health Insurance Arlington

According to InsuranceNewsNet, open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began on November 1st for those who are not covered by a workplace plan.

Rick Thornton, an Arlington health insurance agent, echoed what the article stated, in that there are several money-saving ideas to help people make the best decision regarding their health insurance.” — Rick Thornton

Health insurance in Arlington see costs too high for many Americans who are in employer-sponsored family plans, according to a recent survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. According to the report, which was shared by insurancenewsnet.com, annual premiums for employer-sponsored family health coverage is up 4% from last year, "with workers on average paying $5,969 toward the cost of their coverage. The average deductible among covered workers in a plan with a general annual deductible is $1,669 for single coverage."More information can be found at http://insurance4dallas.com/arlington-health-insurance According to Insurance News Net, open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began on November 1st for those who are not covered by a workplace plan. That runs through January 15th, 2022, but folks should enroll by December 15th to receive coverage. The article states that if one waits until after December 15th, then coverage will start on February 1st. This is for anyone who has health insurance in Arlington.Rick Thornton, an Arlington health insurance agent , echoed what the article stated, in that there are several money-saving ideas to help people make the best decision regarding their health insurance. This includes reviewing existing coverage with a professional to compare what is spent in 2021, with what is projected to be spent in 2022. From there, one can compare plans to see what the best option is. Another option is to consider a High Deductible Health Plan, which offers lower premiums and is paired with tax-advantaged Health Savings Accounts to limit the burden of having to pay for certain medical expenses out of pocket. As the article goes on to state, "The maximum contribution for 2022 is $3,650 for an individual and $7,300 for a family. Those who are over age 55 can make an extra $1,000 contribution."

