The Beautiful Akathist Hymn, just in time for all Orthodox Christians this year

Akathist Hymn in Greek and English by Fr. George Papadeas

The Akathist Hymn, translated from the original Greek and shown in Greek and English on each facing page, by Father George Papadeas' website www.patmospress.com

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Lent 2022 will begin on Sunday, April 10th“The Akathist Hymn ” which is chanted on the first 5 successive Fridays of Lent in the Eastern Orthodox Church throughout the world, is a profound devotional poem dedicated to the Virgin Mary, truly a “liturgical, poetic, and literary masterpiece”. The book clearly explains how to follow the prayers, and each set of facing pages is English and Greek.Follow the video link to hear this Beautiful Akathist Hymn, just in time for all Orthodox ChristiansFather George Papadeas’ authentic and accurate translation of “The Akathist Hymn” in Greek and English, for the Greek Church in America, was published so that bi-lingual Congregations would be better served by this spiritual fulfillment.“The Akathist Hymn” service links Orthodox Christians so vividly to a great and glorious period of Christian History, unknown to most of the Western World. It is a very vibrant tradition, continuously observed in the Orthodox Church for hundreds of years.The Akathist Hymn is a solution, loaded with verse and theology in appreciation of the Holy Mother of God, the Theotokos (the female Virgin Mary). The Scripture reading takes us back to Christmas, to the bright side that was given to the Theotokos, that she would bare God in her womb as well as become His mother. This is another feast Christians commemorate every Lent, on the 25th March, the Annunciation.The question of why Orthodox Christians sing this Akathist Hymn, this track to the Mother of God every Lent, and shortly before Holy Week, is when the faithful commemorate the Enthusiasm, Crucifixion, Fatality and also Rebirth of Christ. In other words, how does the Birth of Christ relate to His Death as well as to His Rebirth.First, we do not make a sharp distinction between the cheerful celebration of Christmas as well as the more affecting event of Christ being crucified. On the eve of Christmas, we sing a hymn which is virtually identical in language, style and musical implementation to the hymn we sing at the procession of the Cross on Wonderful Friday.Only by experience can one truly absorb the breath of this most important hymn and Father Papadeas honored all Christians before his passing, so that all faithful could benefit from this experience.

