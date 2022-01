United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Key Players and Size to Cross US$ 4.6 billion by the year-end of 2027

ReportsnReports

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States market for the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market is anticipated to cross US$ 4.6 billion by the year-end of 2027.Large patient pool suffering from diabetes, the rapid uptake of innovative, user–friendly, and technological advancements products, the surge in the aging population, and an upsurge in risk factors that lead to diabetes drive the growth of the U.S self-monitoring blood glucose market.Report Scope:• An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027• Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027• The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Size and Forecast (2015 – 2027)• The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 – 2027• The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market with Six Years Forecast• The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market with Six Years Forecast• The Market Size of the United States Blood Sugar Lancets Market with Six Years Forecast• Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume and Forecast to 2027• Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume and Forecast to 2027Get a Free Sample Copy of United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4004901 • Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Lancets Users Volume and Forecast to 2027• Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market• Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions, Distribution Agreement, Exclusive Agreement, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement• Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market• Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market• A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Meter Portfolios, Business Overview, and Current Development• Each of the Major Players has been Profiled Based on Parameters such as Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent DevelopmentsThe Major Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:• Roche• LifeScan, Inc• Arkray, Inc• ForaCare, Inc• Fifty50 Medical• iHealth Labs• Oak Tree Health• Livongo Health• Dario Health• One Drop• Sanofi• BioTel Care• Walgreens• i-SENS, Inc• Medtronic• U.S. Diagnostics• Omnis Health• Nova Diabetes Care• Trividia Health, Inc• Simple Diagnostics• Smart Meter LLC• Ascensia Diabetes Care• Abbott Diabetes Care• Genesis Health Technologies• Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC• Omron Healthcare• Ypsomed Holding AG• Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd• B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.• Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)• Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)Get a Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4004901 Key Questions Addressed by the Report:• How many people in the United States have diabetes?• How many people in the United States use insulin?• How has the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market performed so far?• How is the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2027?• How is each segment of the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?• What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?• What are the major deals happenings in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?• What are the various SMBG devices available in the United States?• What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?• What is the regulatory system of the self-monitoring blood glucose market in the United States?• Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, products, current developments, and scenarios?Table of Contents:1. Executive Summary2. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2015 – 20273. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2015 – 20274. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2027Direct Purchase of United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4004901 5. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Share: By Segment6. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Segment Analysis and Forecasts,2015 - 20276.1 Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume Assessment6.2 Blood Glucose Meters Market6.3 Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume Assessment6.4 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market6.5 Blood Glucose Lancet Users Volume Assessment6.6 Blood Glucose Lancet Market7. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market7.1 Market Drivers7.2 Market Inhibitors8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market9. Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market10. Recent Industry Developments and Deals in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market10.1 Collaboration Deals10.2 Licensing Agreement10.3 Partnership Deals10.4 Distribution Agreement10.5 Exclusive Agreement10.6 Mergers & Acquisitions11. Key Companies Profiles (Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Development)11.1 Roche11.2 LifeScan, Inc11.3 Abbott Diabetes Care11.4 Arkray, Inc11.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care11.6 Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)11.7 ForaCare, Inc11.8 Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)11.9 Fifty50 Medical11.10 Genesis Health Technologies11.11 iHealth Labs11.12 Oak Tree Health11.13 Livongo Health11.14 Nova Diabetes Care11.15 Sanofi11.16 BioTel Care11.17 Walgreens11.18 U.S. Diagnostics11.19 Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC11.20 Omnis Health11.21 Trividia Health, Inc11.22 Simple Diagnostics11.23 Dario Health11.24 One Drop11.25 Smart Meter LLC11.26 B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG11.27 i-SENS, Inc11.28 Omron Healthcare11.29 Medtronic11.30 Ypsomed Holding AG11.31 Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd