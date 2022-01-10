Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Is Expected To Grow At 5.4% CAGR Surpassing US$ 10 Bn By 2031
Demand for automotive refinish coatings in North America is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR through 2031.JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive refinish coatings market is expected to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the assessment period of 2021-2031. Rising automobile sales across the globe is expected to fuel the demand for automotive refinish coatings over the forecast period.
Rise in per capita income of vehicle owners and increasing purchase of luxury cars among middle-income customers will present attractive scope for the growth of the market. Growing sales of luxury cars have resulted in high demand for solutions for the maintenance of their appearance and performance. This will drive the sales of automotive refinish coatings in the coming years.
On the flip side, stringent restrictions imposed on the use and production of certain coatings owing to their high VOC content might hamper the growth of the overall market over the forecast period.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-413
The COVID-19 pandemic also had hampered sales within the automotive refinish coatings industry. The automotive refinish coatings market will however recover as vehicle production picks up pace in emerging countries post withdrawal of stringent pandemic restrictions.
Key Takeaways:
Global automotive refinish coatings market is expected to reach a value of US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of 2031.
Water based coatings segment is expected to gain more traction compared to solvent based coatings as vehicle owners show higher preference for sustainable solutions.
Asia Pacific excluding japan is expected to dominate the global automotive refinish coatings market.
Demand for automotive refinish coatings will total US$ 1.05 Bn in the U.S. in 2021.
Germany will account for dominant 38% share in the Western Europe market for automotive refinish coatings.
“Increasing vehicle fleet on road coupled with growing willingness among vehicle owners to spend on aftermarket services are propelling the demand for automotive refinish coatings. To capitalize on existing opportunities, market players are expected to focus on strategic collaborations and product launches,” says a FMI analyst.
Get Access to Research Methodology Prepared by Experts>>> https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-413
Competitive Landscape
Key market participants are focusing on mergers and acquisitions strategies, coupled with on product development by investing in research and development to boost their market presence. They are also increasing their production capacity to enhance their annual turnover. For instance:
In 2021, Axalta coatings systems announced the successful completion of acquisition of U-POL Holdings Limited. U-POL Holdings Limited is a leading supplier of Paint, Protective coatings, accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket.
In 2021, Axalta Coatings launched its brand new range of coatings specially designed for electric vehicles. The coatings have various advantages such as enhanced performance, durability, safety and various others.
In 2021, Sherwin Williams announced its strategy to acquire industrial coatings business of Sika.
Some of the leading players profiled in the report are Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, 3M Company, AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Dow Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, KAPCI Coatings, NOVOL Sp. Z o.o., KCC Corporation, Bernardo Ecenarro S.A, SEM Products, Inc., Sheboygan Paint Company, Cresta Paint Industries Ltd., Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd., NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd., DSM Coating Resins B.V., WEG SA, The Lubrizol Corporation, Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited, HMG Paints Ltd., James Briggs Limited, Reichhold LLC, TOA Performance Coating Corporation CO., Ltd., Yashm Paint & Resin Industries, Allnex Group, Samhwa Paints Industrial Co. Ltd., U.S. Paint Corporation, BASF SE and various others.
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Category
By Material Type:
Polyurethanes
Acrylics
Alkyd
By Product Type:
Primer
Base Coat
Top Coat
Clear Coat
By Technology:
Solvent Borne
Water Borne
UV Cure
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Compact
Midsize
Executive
Luxury
Commercial Vehicles
LCV
HCV
By End Use
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific excl. Japan
Japan
Middle East & Africa
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-413
More Insights into the Automotive refinish Coatings Market Report
In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Automotive refinish Coatings market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.
In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, technology, vehicle type, end use and region.
Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain
Sulphuric Acid Market: Global sulphuric acid market is expected to reach a value of US$ 18 Bn by the end of the forecast period
Potassium Carbonate Market: Potassium Carbonate Market Expands at 4.4% CAGR as Sales Scope Improves in Food and Beverage Processing Industry.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-refinish-coatings-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automotive-refinish-coatings-market
ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 90966 84197
email us here