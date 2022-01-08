Peptide Synthesis Market Report- Geographic Growth Opportunities Analysis Of Demand-Side Drivers | Bachem Holding AG
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peptide Synthesis Market research report presents the market overview, including market definition, production, and application. Then, it analyzes the top players of the Peptide Synthesis Market with the different market segments. Moreover, the Peptide Synthesis Market report offers in-depth information on the Peptide Synthesis Market size and development potential during the estimated period. At last, it discusses valuable insights for those economies that develop technological advancement in the Peptide Synthesis Market.
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)
• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
• Biotage AB (Sweden)
• Syngene International Ltd. (India)
• Mesa Laboratories inc. (US)
• CEM Corporation (US)
• ProteoGenix (France)
• Bio-Synthesis Inc. (US)
• Dalton Pharma Services (Canada)
• AAPPTec (US)
• vivitide (US)
• AnyGen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
• CSBio (US)
• Advanced Chemtech (US)
• Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
• JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH (Germany)
• AmbioPharm Inc. (US)
• Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (India)
• Corden Pharma International (Germany)
• ChemPep Inc. (US)
• CPC Scientific Inc. (US)
• Purolite Pvt Ltd. (US)
The global peptide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 730 million by 2026 USD 515 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced automated peptide synthesizers.
The peptide synthesis reagents market is further segmented into resins, amino acids, coupling reagents, dyes and fluorescent labeling reagents, and other reagents (such as protecting reagents, linkers, buffers, solvents, and solutions). The requirement of reagents in bulk quantities, especially in the most preferred solid-phase peptide synthesis method of peptide synthesis, is another factor responsible for the large share of this segment in the peptide synthesis market.
This report provides a detailed picture of the peptide synthesis market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end-user and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.
The peptide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The high growth in this market is attributed to growing R&D funding, rising research activity, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in enhancing equipment and technology of production. The increasing applications of peptides in therapeutics is further expected to drive the peptide synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall peptide synthesis market and its sub-segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.
Table Of Contents in this Report-
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
1.7 Summary Of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
Figure 1 Research Design
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: Peptide Synthesis Market
2.2 Market Estimation Methodology
Figure 3 Peptide Synthesis Market Size Estimation (Supply-Side Analysis), 2020
Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Approach 1 (Company Revenue Analysis-Based Estimation), 2020
2.2.1 Insights From Primary Experts
Figure 5 Market Size Validation From Primary Sources
2.3 Market Growth Rate Projections
Figure 6 Peptide Synthesis Market (Supply-Side): Cagr Projections
Figure 7 Peptide Synthesis Market (Demand-Side): Growth Analysis Of Demand-Side Drivers
2.4 Data Triangulation
Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology
2.5 Research Assumptions
2.5.1 Covid-19-Specific Assumptions
2.6 Risk Analysis
3 Executive Summary
Figure 9 Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 10 Peptide Synthesis Market, By Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 11 Peptide Synthesis Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 12 Geographical Snapshot Of The Peptide Synthesis Market
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Peptide Synthesis Market Overview
Figure 13 Increasing Use Of Peptides In Pharmaceutical Drugs And Increasing Research Activities To Drive Market Growth
4.2 North America: Peptide Synthesis Market, By Product & Service And Country (2020)
Figure 14 Reagents Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Peptide Synthesis Market In 2020
4.3 Peptide Synthesis Market Share, By Technology (2020)
Figure 15 Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Segment Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2020
4.4 Peptide Synthesis Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 16 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Will Continue To Dominate The Market In 2026
4.5 Peptide Synthesis Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
Figure 17 Asia Pacific Countries To Register The Highest Growth In The Peptide Synthesis Market From 2021 To 2026
5 Market Overview
and more..
