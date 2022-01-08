Latest Laminating Adhesives Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026 | Henkel AG, 3M Company, Arkema
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Laminating Adhesives Market 2021-2026 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by the research and industry experts team.
The laminating adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This report spread across 221 Pages, Profiling 17 Companies and Supported with 296 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.
Top Key Players Profiled in the Laminating Adhesives Market:
• Henkel AG
• 3M Company
• Arkema
• Sika AG
Polyurethane laminating adhesives are made of urethane polymers. Urethane is produced through a chemical reaction between diisocyanate and polyol. Polyurethane laminating adhesives are used in various applications because of their high toughness, abrasion resistance, flexibility (especially at low temperatures), and adhesion to a wide variety of substrates. They possess various properties such as flexibility and strength, low cure temperature, excellent low-temperature resistance, and high environmental resistance. One-component polyurethane adhesives can be elastic or rigid, depending on the structure of thermoset or elastomer and curing techniques.
Solvent-based technology involves the use of a significantly higher level of organic solvents than that in water-based technology. The consumption of solvent-based adhesives is declining in packaging applications. However, they are still required in certain applications where solvent-less and water-based or hot-melt-based technologies do not meet technical requirements.
“APAC is the second-fastest-growing market for laminating adhesives during the forecast period.”
APAC is the second-fastest-growing laminating adhesives market. An increase in the demand for laminating adhesives is mainly attributed to high economic growth and heavy investment across industries such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and manufacturing. Key factors such as industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rising consumption of packed products are expected to drive the demand for laminating adhesives during the forecast period.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 20%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 1 – 50%
• By Designation: D Level – 30%, C Level – 30%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: APAC – 20%, North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, South America – 10% and Middle East & Africa – 10%
Competitive Landscape of Laminating Adhesives Market:
1 Overview
2 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
2.1 Star
2.2 Emerging Leaders
2.3 Pervasive
2.4 Participant
3 Competitive Benchmarking
3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio
3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
4 Competitive Scenario
4.1 New Product Launch
4.2 Investment & Expansion
4.3 Merger & Acquisition
Research Coverage:
The laminating adhesives market has been segmented based on resin type (Polyurethane and Acrylic), end-use industry (Packaging, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation), technology (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).
