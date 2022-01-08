Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market 2030:ABB, Chargepoint, City of Amsterdam, Greenflux, Ionity, Shell, Tesla, Vinci
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market report reviews the current and foreseeable trends in the deployment of the electric vehicle charging points.
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. The Electric vehicle charging points research market study comprises a detailed assessment of past and present business set up to predict the growth rate of the industry in the ensuing years. It highlights factors such as key growth stimulants, challenges, as well as lucrative prospects that will play a crucial role in shaping the industry dynamics.
It explores the driving forces behind the market’s growth and transformation, including:
• a review of major market developments,
• the different technologies/standards at stake,
• the cost structure,
• the main players’ strategies.
It finally provides volume and value forecasts up to 2030 for the different regions including:
• Evolution of the installed base of EV charging points,
• Hardware revenues coming from EV charger sales.
GEOGRAPHIC AREA
• WORLD
PLAYERS
• ABB
• Chargepoint
• City of Amsterdam
• Greenflux
• Ionity
• Shell
• Tesla
• Vinci
The Electric vehicle charging points market report makes your organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can successfully utilize the data, statistics, research, and insights about this industry included in this report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).
Table of Contents:
1. Executive summary
2. Reminders on E-Vehicles
2.1. Refining the definitions
2.2. The key enablers on the e-vehicle
2.3. E-vehicles performances
2.4. Drivers and barriers
3. Key technologies
3.1. Connectors
3.2. Charging points
3.3. Standards
3.4. Charging time and power supply
3.5. Charging time and autonomy
3.6. Smart EV chargers
4. Business models
4.1. Some preliminary cost inputs
4.2. Cost breakdown
4.3. Key implications
4.4. Confusion for retail prices
5. Market structure
5.1. Reminders on E-vehicles value chain
5.2. The ecosystem of the e-vehicle
5.3. Evolution of the EV charging market
5.4. EV charging value chain
5.5. Equipment manufacturers
• ABB
• Charge point
5.6. EV charging software providers
• Greenflux
5.7. Energy companies & Utilities
• Shell
5.8. OEMs
• Tesla
• Alliances in EV charging
5.9. Public players: cities, municipalities
• The City of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
5.10. Other: parking players, real estate & road operators
• Vinci
6. Market dynamics
6.1. Key trends in EV charging
6.2. Alternative sources of energy
6.3. Drivers and barriers
6.4. Market estimates
