Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market 2030:ABB, Chargepoint, City of Amsterdam, Greenflux, Ionity, Shell, Tesla, Vinci

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market report reviews the current and foreseeable trends in the deployment of the electric vehicle charging points.The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. The Electric vehicle charging points research market study comprises a detailed assessment of past and present business set up to predict the growth rate of the industry in the ensuing years. It highlights factors such as key growth stimulants, challenges, as well as lucrative prospects that will play a crucial role in shaping the industry dynamics.It explores the driving forces behind the market’s growth and transformation, including:• a review of major market developments,• the different technologies/standards at stake,• the cost structure,• the main players’ strategies.Get a Free Sample Copy of Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5268307 It finally provides volume and value forecasts up to 2030 for the different regions including:• Evolution of the installed base of EV charging points,• Hardware revenues coming from EV charger sales.GEOGRAPHIC AREA• WORLDPLAYERS• ABB• Chargepoint• City of Amsterdam• Greenflux• Ionity• Shell• Tesla• VinciThe Electric vehicle charging points market report makes your organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can successfully utilize the data, statistics, research, and insights about this industry included in this report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).Get 20% on Direct Purchase of Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5268307 Table of Contents:1. Executive summary2. Reminders on E-Vehicles2.1. Refining the definitions2.2. The key enablers on the e-vehicle2.3. E-vehicles performances2.4. Drivers and barriers3. Key technologies3.1. Connectors3.2. Charging points3.3. Standards3.4. Charging time and power supply3.5. Charging time and autonomy3.6. Smart EV chargers4. Business models4.1. Some preliminary cost inputs4.2. Cost breakdown4.3. Key implications4.4. Confusion for retail prices5. Market structure5.1. Reminders on E-vehicles value chain5.2. The ecosystem of the e-vehicle5.3. Evolution of the EV charging market5.4. EV charging value chain5.5. Equipment manufacturers• ABB• Charge point5.6. EV charging software providers• Greenflux5.7. Energy companies & Utilities• Shell5.8. OEMs• Tesla• Alliances in EV charging5.9. Public players: cities, municipalities• The City of Amsterdam, The Netherlands5.10. Other: parking players, real estate & road operators• Vinci6. Market dynamics6.1. Key trends in EV charging6.2. Alternative sources of energy6.3. Drivers and barriers6.4. Market estimates