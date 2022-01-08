Inslee issues emergency weather proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today around winter weather and flooding due to a series of severe winter storms that have produced extensive rain and snow. The storms have caused hazardous driving conditions, flooding and extended road closures.

State agencies and local jurisdictions are coordinating resources to address damaged property and infrastructure, assess damage caused by the storms and implement repairs. The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures.

Proclamation 22-01: Winter Weather and Flooding