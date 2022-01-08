Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,805 in the last 365 days.

Inslee issues emergency weather proclamation

WASHINGTON, January 8 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today around winter weather and flooding due to a series of severe winter storms that have produced extensive rain and snow. The storms have caused hazardous driving conditions, flooding and extended road closures.

State agencies and local jurisdictions are coordinating resources to address damaged property and infrastructure, assess damage caused by the storms and implement repairs. The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures.

Proclamation 22-01: Winter Weather and Flooding

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee issues emergency weather proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.