Men’s shelters in Charlottetown change to bookings by phone

CANADA, January 7 - Reservations for temporary shelter at Bedford MacDonald House and Deacon House in Charlottetown will change to phone-in bookings through the Shelter Support Line instead of in-person reservations beginning Monday, January 10.

Both men’s shelters will now operate on a 12-hour service model from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning January 15, 2022. Individuals accessing men’s shelter services were notified of this change earlier in the week.

The Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown will continue operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. providing service for anyone seeking shelter or government and community supports. Staff at the centre can help people make reservations for shelter during operating hours.

“This change will allow individuals to access other community supports without having to worry about timelines for in person shelter bed registrations. Over the last month, we have worked closely with community partners to make this change and continue to support Islanders experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity with 24-hour service if and when it is needed.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Bookings for Blooming House, Anderson House and Chief Mary Bernard shelter will remain the same, through contacting the organizations directly or being connected through the Shelter Support Line.

Call 1-833-220-4722 or dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line.

