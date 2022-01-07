Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,798 in the last 365 days.

Men’s shelters in Charlottetown change to bookings by phone

CANADA, January 7 - Reservations for temporary shelter at Bedford MacDonald House and Deacon House in Charlottetown will change to phone-in bookings through the Shelter Support Line instead of in-person reservations beginning Monday, January 10.  

Both men’s shelters will now operate on a 12-hour service model from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning January 15, 2022. Individuals accessing men’s shelter services were notified of this change earlier in the week. 

The Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown will continue operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. providing service for anyone seeking shelter or government and community supports. Staff at the centre can help people make reservations for shelter during operating hours.

“This change will allow individuals to access other community supports without having to worry about timelines for in person shelter bed registrations. Over the last month, we have worked closely with community partners to make this change and continue to support Islanders experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity with 24-hour service if and when it is needed.” 

- Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Bookings for Blooming House, Anderson House and Chief Mary Bernard shelter will remain the same, through contacting the organizations directly or being connected through the Shelter Support Line.

Call 1-833-220-4722 or dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line.

Media contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer  Department of Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

  • In December 2021, the department of Social Development and Housing assumed responsibility for Deacon House Men’s Shelter located at 35 Weymouth Street. Deacon House is a shelter for male identifying individuals with eight beds offered nightly. Deacon House operates seven days a week from 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.  
  • Bedford MacDonald House is a shelter for male identifying individuals operated by the Salvation Army located at 184 Weymouth Street. It has ten beds available with access to an additional two beds if needed. Bedford MacDonald House previously operated from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and will operate from 8 p.m. – 8 a.m., effective January 15, 2022.  
  • The Community Outreach Centre provides supports to Islanders experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity or requiring access to community/government support services. The Centre operates from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days per week and is located at 241 Euston Street.    

You just read:

Men’s shelters in Charlottetown change to bookings by phone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.