Funding support for Island halls, arenas and rinks now available 

CANADA, January 7 - Today, the Province of Prince Edward Island is announcing funding support to ensure the viability of important community facilities.

The COVID-19 Operational Support Program for Community Halls, Rinks and Curling Facilities will provide non-repayable grants of up to $2,500 to assist with ongoing expenses such as heat, electricity and insurance.

“As all Islanders and communities have done their part to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 in our province that has meant putting public health restrictions in place that have negatively impacted the ability of community halls, arenas and rinks to cover their costs of operating. These buildings are the heart of their communities and we have to do what we can to help them keep their doors open.” - Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

The program, administered through the Rural and Regional Development division, will fund up to 80 per cent, to a maximum of $2,500, of the estimated operating expenses from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Funding will be available by application beginning Friday, January 7th and can be submitted up to February 25, 2022.

Community halls, rinks and curling facilities that meet the following criteria can apply:

Owned or operated by a registered not-for-profit organization or municipality;

Experienced a reduction in operating revenues as a result of COVID-19;

Have operating expenses in some or all of the months from January to March 2022; and

Have not received funding from other government sources designed to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts in fiscal year 2021-2022.

