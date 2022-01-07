Temporary shelter available through Shelter Support Line

CANADA, January 7 - Temporary shelter is available for Islanders in need, especially during extreme weather events or inclement weather. Additional emergency shelter beds have been allocated in preparation for inclement weather tonight and into the weekend.

Islanders in urgent need of shelter can contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722 or be connected to the Shelter Support Line through 2-1-1.

The Community Outreach Centre will remain open until 8 p.m. and can assist individuals looking for assistance with immediate and urgent shelter needs.

