Province extends COVID-19 financial supports

CANADA, January 7 - The province is extending the COVID-19 Emergency Payment for Workers Program and the Emergency Income Relief Program for the Self-Employed to help Islanders get through the continued public health measures.

Both programs were scheduled to end January 8, 2022 but will be extended until January 17, 2022.

“We know public health measures can impact work for Islanders and their income. We thank Islanders for continuing to do their part to keep each other safe and in return, these financial programs are here to help people until these measures are lifted.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay

The COVID-19 Emergency Payment for Workers program provides financial support to residents of Prince Edward Island who had their employment impact as a result of the COVID – 19 public health measures announced December 17, 2021. This emergency payment program is a one-time lump sum payment of $500 from the Government of Prince Edward Island. This emergency benefit is taxable income. The Emergency Income Relief Program for the Self-Employed supports self-employed Islanders who have lost more than 50 per cent of their self-employment income due to public health restrictions put in place on December 17, 2021. This program is for those who can show that self-employment income is their primary source of income and who aren't eligible for other federal support programs. Payments will be based on the amount of income reported as lost, up to a maximum of $300 per week, per applicant.

For details and to apply to either program, visit: For Business

Supports, such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit which was expanded last week, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit are available through the Government of Canada, as is the provincial COVID-19 Special Leave Fund.

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca