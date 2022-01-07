Senator Carper Announces Service Academy Nominations

DELAWARE, January 7 - WILMINGTON, Del. - Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) announced the names of his service academy nominees for the Class of 2026, bringing these Delawareans one step closer to joining the ranks of America’s military officers. Each year, members of the United States Congress are charged with nominating top candidates from their home state, ensuring the best and the brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies.

“I am proud to nominate this excellent group of Delaware students to our nation’s service academies,” said Senator Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy. “These outstanding students demonstrate the kind of exceptional integrity, intelligence, and dedication that will equip them to become our nation’s future leaders. These young Delawareans have overcome so many obstacles — including those that came with the pandemic— and I am so proud of their perseverance and commitment to public service.”

For those students interested in applying to a service academy, Senator Carper will host a virtual information session for students, parents and educators in February. Presentations from all four service academies, as well as the congressional delegation offices, will be available that night to provide information about applying. More information will be available on carper.senate.gov in the coming weeks.

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs:

Kylie Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Emily Malone of Townsend, Padua Academy

Michael Martin of Wilmington, Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy

Raadhaye Patel of Townsend, Middletown High School

Hayden Pelton of Clayton, Smyrna High School

Sloane Rudometkin of New Castle, Red Lion Christian Academy

Andres Samson of Wilmington, University of Pittsburgh

Kate Stouffer of Dover, homeschool

Andrew Tosten of Middletown, Middletown High School

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:

Rocco Alessandro of Hartly, Caesar Rodney High School

Kylie Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Kenzie Fleming of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Seth Lawrence of Middletown, Delaware Military Academy

Emily Malone of Townsend, Padua Academy

Michael Martin of Wilmington, Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy

Jacob Nowaczyk of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Jacob Owen of Middletown, Appoquinimink High School

Hayden Pelton of Clayton, Smyrna High School

Samrath Singh of Bear, Caravel Academy

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Military Academy in West Point:

Rocco Alessandro of Hartly, Caesar Rodney High School

Madelyn Breitenbach of Seaford, Seaford High School

Joshua Brennan of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Natalie Lawson of Harrington, Lake Forest High School

Emily Malone of Townsend, Padua Academy

Jacob Owen of Middletown, Appoquinimink High School

Hayden Pelton of Clayton, Smyrna High School

Sloane Rudometkin of New Castle, Red Lion Christian Academy

Samrath Singh of Bear, Caravel Academy

Enricho Tajon of Seaford, Sussex Technical High School

Senator Carper’s nominations to the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point:

Rocco Alessandro of Hartly, Caesar Rodney High School

Kylie Chagaris of Frederica, Lake Forest High School

Joshua Gutzmirtl of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Seth Lawrence of Middletown, Delaware Military Academy

Jason McNatt of Smyrna, First State Military Academy

Jacob Nowaczyk of Wilmington, Archmere Academy

Robert Pistoria of Bear, Delaware Military Academy

