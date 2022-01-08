One Week to Get Covered!

DELAWARE, January 8 - Dear Friend,

After nearly two years marked by uncertainty and the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one thing we know for sure: quality, affordable health insurance matters. And in our ongoing fight to stop the spread and get back to some sense of normality, we also can’t forget some of the most important steps to protect the health of our communities—namely, getting ourselves and our families covered.

Because no one should be without affordable, quality health insurance.

But there’s good news! We’re currently in the annual open enrollment period, when Americans across the country can enroll in or change their health insurance plans.

Here’s what that means for all of us in the First State:

From now until January 15th, Delawareans can sign up for a plan that meets their needs and budgets by going to HealthCare.gov. Whether that means finding a new plan, renewing an existing plan, or looking for more affordable coverage than your employer-provided plan, now’s your chance to get covered.

And this year, you might even be eligible for federal tax credits — in 2021, about 81% of Delawareans enrolled were eligible! This year, individuals with an income between $17,775 and $51,520, or $36,570 and $106,000 for a family of four, can qualify for a tax credit, which will reduce monthly premium costs.

If you don’t get health insurance through your employer, Medicaid, Medicare, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, you can find a health plan that works for you in the ACA marketplace on HealthCare.gov, or ChooseHealthDE.com. Enrollment is easy, and help is standing by to discuss your coverage options.

Even if you do have health insurance, more affordable options may be available. Go to HealthCare.gov and see what cost-saving alternatives you may qualify for.

Delawareans who may need extra help enrolling will have access to free in-person assistance from federally funded and trained specialists at Westside Family Healthcare (statewide) and Quality Insights, Inc. (New Castle and Sussex counties), and by certified application counselors at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center in Wilmington and La Red Health Center in Georgetown.

State-licensed insurance agents and brokers are also available to help individuals re-enroll and to help employers update their coverage, at no extra charge.

Since the passage of the ACA over a decade ago, it’s never been easier — or more critical— to get covered.

To ensure you have health care in 2022, register at any time from today to January 15th at HealthCare.gov or by calling 1 (800) 318-2596(TTY: 1-855-889-4325). For more information, go to ChooseHealthDe.com.

Stay safe and stay healthy,

Tom Carper