Iran: The Regime’s Frenzied Reaction To Setting Soleimani’s Statue on Fire
On January 5, simultaneous with the second anniversary of Qassem Soleimani’s elimination, the Resistance Units torched his statue in Shahr-e Kord in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.
Terrified of the daring action, Mohammad Ali Nekonam, the representative of the Iranian regime’s supreme leader in Shahr-e Kord, issued a statement on Thursday, according to the state-run ISNA News Agency. This crime happened at night.
Soleimani, the notorious commander of the (IRGC) terrorist Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike on January 3, 2020. His role in the violent crackdown on uprisings in Iran, Soleimani did his utmost to prop up Bashar al-Assad’s murderous regime
Thursday’s action reflects the people’s disdain toward the terrorist regime represented by criminals like Soleimani and the resilience and capabilities of the activists of the organized opposition inside Iran.
Following the torching of Qassem Soleimani‘s statue in Shahrekord by the Resistance Units hours after it was unveiled, on Thursday, January 7, the Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities set on fire large banners of Soleimani and Khamenei.
On January 1, 2022, Ali-Akbar Salehi, the regime’s former foreign minister and former head of its atomic energy agency, pointed out Soleimani’s key role in the Iranian regime’s foreign policy and the appointment of its ambassadors.
The regime media reacted frantically to the burning of Soleimani’s statue. Khamenei’s representative in Shahrekord, Mohammad Ali Nekounam, lamented yesterday.
Terrified of the daring action, Mohammad Ali Nekonam, the representative of the Iranian regime’s supreme leader in Shahr-e Kord, issued a statement on Thursday, according to the state-run ISNA News Agency.
“This crime happened at night, just like the crime that happened at night in Baghdad’s airport at the height of the [enemy’s] cowardly,” Nekonam said, brazenly claiming that this action “would increase Haj Qassem’s popularity among people.”
“In a brazen act, the statue of Lt. Gen. Haj Qassem Soleimani, unveiled yesterday morning, January 5, in the presence of officials in the Province in Hazrat Qamarbani Hashem Square in Shahrekord, was set on blaze last night by unidentified individuals,” the semi-official News Agency ISNA reported today.
Soleimani, the notorious commander of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) terrorist Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike on January 3, 2020. His critical role in the violent crackdown on uprisings in Iran notwithstanding, Soleimani did his utmost to prop up Bashar al-Assad’s murderous regime, notably the Ghouta chemical attack in 2013 that resulted in hundreds of deaths, including children. His actions earned him the nickname of “child killer.”
Following his death, the Iranian regime and its apologists attempted to portray Soleimani as a “national hero” and “the commander of hearts.”
These bogus claims were soon debunked by people who tore down or torched his posters and statues across Iran during the major Iran protests in January 2020and in 2021.
Thursday’s action reflects the people’s disdain toward the terrorist regime represented by criminals like Soleimani and the resilience and capabilities of the activists of the organized opposition inside Iran.
Following the torching of Qassem Soleimani‘s statue in Shahrekord by the Resistance Units hours after it was unveiled, in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 7, the Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities set on fire large banners of Qassem Soleimani and Khamenei.
The regime media reacted frantically to the burning of Soleimani’s statue. Khamenei’s representative in Shahrekord, Mohammad Ali Nekounam, said on Thursday.: “Telephone rang just before midnight and I received the news that reminded me of the night (Soleimani was killed) when we were in tears… and today his statue was set on fire in the darkness of the night, exactly the same as what happened in the dark of night at Baghdad airport.”
Shahrekord Municipality’s Communications Director said: “Last night, around 8:00 PM, the statue of Qassem Soleimani, unveiled in the presence of provincial officials (earlier in the day), was set on fire. Because it was burned so badly, it was impossible to repair it, so the municipality had to stay until 2:00 AM to clean and transport it to the warehouse.”
By organizing a government-orchestrated protest in Shahrekord, the regime tried to make up for the blow it had received. IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency quoted its reporter as saying, “This is Shahrekord. Last night, the statue of Haj Qassem (Soleimani) was set on fire by the MEK.
Now, we have come to report the feelings of the people.” Nevertheless, the people ignored the theatrics and except for a group of Revolutionary Guards, members of the paramilitary Bassij, and a few paid agents, no one joined the event, causing further disgrace for the mullahs.
Qassem Soleimani played a key role in the massacre and genocide in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria. He directed the Iranian regime’s terrorist operations and its mercenaries against the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in Camps Ashraf and Liberty in Iraq and oversaw the massacre of 52 members of the MEK in Ashraf on 1 September 2013.
On 1 January 2022, Ali-Akbar Salehi, the regime’s former foreign minister and former head of its atomic energy agency, pointed out Soleimani’s key role in the Iranian regime’s foreign policy and the appointment of its ambassadors. Salehi said, “We coordinated in the appointment of ambassadors to Libya and Tunisia (with Soleimani) because of the special circumstance in there required special ambassadors. They needed to be both diplomats and also have a field (i.e., terrorist) background.”
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here