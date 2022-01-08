Tanya Vanterpool, Top Real Estate Professional for South Florida, Launches New VIP Concierge Package

‘The Seamless Package’ is tailored and curated to meet the needs of individual clients.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having closed almost $18 million in sales as of 2021 with her team, real estate professional Tanya Vanterpool P.A. is considered an expert in her field and is sought out by business professionals, first-time buyers and seasoned investors alike. Viewed as a luxury realtor, she considers all her clients to be VIPs, regardless of their purchase price. With this in mind, Tanya recently announced the launch of her new VIP Concierge Package, called the Seamless Package.“I’m excited to offer the Seamless Package to my clients,” says Tanya. “It’s designed to make the entire purchasing process so effortless – it takes away so much of the stress. And each package is carefully customized to suit the client’s needs!”The Seamless Package includes a range of innovative services to make clients’ lives easier, including private lender referrals, a private car service to showings and closings, and complimentary mobile closing to ensure that documents are delivered for signing, no matter where the client may be. Also included is a consultation with an interior designer, the set up of movers and utilities, and an automatic address change.Tanya explains that the package will be especially helpful for clients migrating to Florida from other states. In 2021, 30% of her clientele made the move from as far away as California and New York, and she’s expecting 2022 to be even busier:“As travel bans are set to be lifted in the first quarter of the New Year, the Florida market will not only be saturated with out-of-state buyers but also with international buyers. Prices are expected to rise by an additional 5%, but that shouldn’t deter people from moving. In my opinion, the right time to buy is when it makes sense personally for you.”Tanya is available to help with residential single-family services, condominiums, multi-family investments, as well as commercial and vacant land. For more information, visit the website at www.tanyasellsmiami.com About the CompanyLuxury Real Estate professional Tanya Vanterpool P.A. offers over a decade of experience in the real estate market. On a mission to make the home buying and selling process as simple as possible, Tanya has developed a reputation as the top real estate professional for South Florida, and offers services to help first-time buyers, business professionals, home owners wishing to sell their homes, and beginning or seasoned investors.