Introducing GLACER FM – The Hottest Internet Radio Station of 2022

The station is seeking to partner with upcoming music artists, new podcasts and radio shows, and businesses.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLACER FM is pleased to announce it is now seeking submissions from upcoming global music artists, podcasts/radio shows, and businesses for its new radio station.GLACER FM is a #1 Internet radio station for unsigned and independent music artists that plays the best of new music in a wide variety of genres. The station is committed to showcasing music from different cultures all over the globe and broadcasts worldwide, 24/7 and 365 days a year. GLACER FM boasts a number of various music channels, including GLACER Urban for urban Hip-Hop, R&B, and Rap music, GLACER RCM for Rock, Country, and Metal, GLACER Mix for other genres, and GLACER Underground for upcoming bands.In its most recent news, GLACER FM is searching to partner with new music artists, new podcasts/shows, and businesses who are looking for wide-reaching radio play and promotion. All interested parties will be fully screened and reviewed for quality before being approved for rotation.“This is an unprecedented opportunity for new artists, podcasts, and new or existing businesses,” says founder of GLACER FM, Tayong Tsi Joseph. “It can be extremely difficult to get airplay if you are new to the music and podcast scene, but we are here to help. Our goal is to source new talent, whether you’re already popular – or not.”In addition to providing artists with highly valuable airplay, GLACER FM also hosts a listener’s choice awards program in which listeners vote for their favorite artists throughout the year. Winners are announced in December, helping to create more engagement with listeners.For more information about GLACER FM, or to speak to them about a partnership, please visit www.glacerfm.com About GLACER FMGLACER FM is the #1 global Internet radio station focusing on unsigned and independent music and podcast/radio shows in all genres. The station’s music channels are genre specific, and the team is always seeking to find songs that will be most appealing to every audience.GLACER FM was founded in August 2020 by CEO Tayong Tsi Joseph, a musician and entrepreneur.