17 Confirmed Omicron COVID-19 Cases in Trinidad and Tobago

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 7 - Port of Spain, January 6, 2022: – The Ministry of Health advises the population that on the 6th January, 2022 two additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern were confirmed. Therefore, to date, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 17 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

One of the cases had a history of recent travel. The patient returned to Trinidad from New York.

The second patient had no recent history of travel. This case is under epidemiological investigation.

As a result of their positive COVID-19 results, both patients have been isolated. The patients will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 cases have been quarantined.

The presence of the Omicron variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date 108 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Concern. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible.

Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public

Keep your distance from others (6 feet)

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Stay home if you are ill

Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow

Avoid touching your face

Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, hand rails, door knobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

WHO Approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe, they are effective and they are available in Trinidad and Tobago. The public is encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.gov.tt) as well as the social media pages of the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities for further information on COVID-19 vaccination.