MYDNS offers Music Production Programme to Youth

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 7 - Port of Spain, January 6, 2022: The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) in collaboration with the National Energy Skills Center (NESC), will host a music production and life skills training programme titled ‘AMPLIFY’.

The programme, which is scheduled to begin on Monday 17 January 2022, will train young music producers/arrangers between the ages of 18 and 35 in communities. AMPLIFY intends to facilitate the country’s indigenous musical art forms. Successful participants will be trained in Musical Instrument Digital Interface Sequencing (MIDI) or Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). Modules will include Sequencing, Chord Construction, Editing and Mixing, System Set-Up and Configuration, Drum Patterns and Digital Multi-Track Recorders.

Classes will be held at 5 Youth Facilities across Trinidad; Malick, Laventille, St. James, Los Bajos and California. Interested persons are asked to visit the Ministry’s website at www.mydns.gov.tt or contact 612-9367 Ext. 3004 / 3011 for further information.

The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service remains committed to bringing all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encourages civic-minded citizens to -contribute to national service across Trinidad and Tobago.