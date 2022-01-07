Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,834 in the last 365 days.

MYDNS offers Music Production Programme to Youth

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, January 7 - Port of Spain, January 6, 2022: The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) in collaboration with the National Energy Skills Center (NESC), will host a music production and life skills training programme titled ‘AMPLIFY’. 

The programme, which is scheduled to begin on Monday 17 January 2022, will train young music producers/arrangers between the ages of 18 and 35 in communities. AMPLIFY intends to facilitate the country’s indigenous musical art forms. Successful participants will be trained in Musical Instrument Digital Interface Sequencing (MIDI) or Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). Modules will include Sequencing, Chord Construction, Editing and Mixing, System Set-Up and Configuration, Drum Patterns and Digital Multi-Track Recorders.

Classes will be held at 5 Youth Facilities across Trinidad; Malick, Laventille, St. James, Los Bajos and California. Interested persons are asked to visit the Ministry’s website at www.mydns.gov.tt or contact 612-9367 Ext. 3004 / 3011 for further information.

The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service remains committed to bringing all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encourages civic-minded citizens to -contribute to national service across Trinidad and Tobago.

 

You just read:

MYDNS offers Music Production Programme to Youth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.