WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to amend 71.07 (6e) (b) and 71.07 (6e) (c) 3.; and to create 71.07 (6e) (a) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: allowing renters to claim the veterans and surviving spouses property tax credit. (FE)
Status: S - Financial Institutions and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb754
You just read:
SB754 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-07
