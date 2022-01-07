WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to amend 973.12 (1) and 973.12 (2); and to create 939.6197 of the statutes; Relating to: mandatory minimum sentence for three or more convictions for retail theft and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Judiciary
AB829 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2022-01-07
