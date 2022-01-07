AB830 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-01-07

WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to create 115.28 (66), 118.40 (2r) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2x) (b) 2. m. and 121.02 (1) (L) 9. of the statutes; Relating to: model curriculum for pupils in grades 5 to 12 on interacting with law enforcement and granting rule-making authority. (FE)