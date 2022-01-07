WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to create 27.01 (7) (c) 1s., 27.01 (9) (bt), 27.01 (10) (fg), 29.196, 29.563 (2) (a) 5j. and 29.563 (3) (a) 6m. of the statutes; Relating to: waivers for hunting, fishing, camping, and state park admission fees for law enforcement officers. (FE)
Status: A - Sporting Heritage
Important Actions (newest first)
AB835 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2022-01-07
