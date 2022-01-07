WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to amend 969.02 (1), 969.02 (8) and 969.03 (1) (intro.); and to create 969.02 (2g) and 969.03 (1g) of the statutes; Relating to: bail for criminal defendants who have a previous conviction for a felony or violent misdemeanor. (FE)
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab838
You just read:
AB838 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2022-01-07
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.