SB95 in Asm: Representative Drake added as a cosponsor - 2022-01-07
WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 118.2935 of the statutes; Relating to: information about sudden cardiac arrest during youth athletic activities.
Status: A - Received
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/7/2022 Asm.
|Representative Drake added as a cosponsor
|3/9/2021 Sen.
|Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Education, Ayes 4, Noes 1
|172
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb95