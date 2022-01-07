AB628 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-07

WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to repeal 48.422 (4); and to amend 48.31 (2), 48.31 (4), 48.415 (intro.), 48.422 (1), 48.422 (5), 48.424 (3) and 48.424 (4) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: elimination of a jury trial in a proceeding under the Children's Code. (FE)