WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to repeal 48.422 (4); and to amend 48.31 (2), 48.31 (4), 48.415 (intro.), 48.422 (1), 48.422 (5), 48.424 (3) and 48.424 (4) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: elimination of a jury trial in a proceeding under the Children's Code. (FE)
Status: A - Family Law
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab628
You just read:
AB628 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-07
