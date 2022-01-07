Fort Worth health insurance continues to surge as latest open enrollment period begins
A Fort Worth health insurance agent says millions who previously didn’t have health insurance are benefiting from the open enrollment period
Rick Thornton, a Fort Worth health insurance agent, says latest enrollment period that started on November 1 has millions of Americans embracing the Affordable Care Act like never before.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth health insurance is already seeing a surge in signups among those who previously didn’t have health insurance coverage, as open enrollment on Healthcare.gov officially opened on November 1. The latest numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were reported recently by Forbes, which said that more than 1.6 million people in 33 states have newly enrolled or renewed their coverage on the marketplace in only a month’s time. Of these, approximately 287,000 were new enrollees while the rest renewed their coverage from last year.
That 1.6 million number is further proof that consumer interest remains strong in the Affordable Care Act — including those with health insurance in Fort Worth — despite continued political debates that have seemingly quieted down since the nation’s highest court rejected a third challenge to strike down the ACA earlier this year. Perhaps the biggest reason is that healthcare is cheaper and easier for people to enroll, cutting the cost of coverage as part of the President’s American Rescue Plan and making the application process easier. For 2022, 213 health insurance issuers are participating on the marketplace. Forbes said this is an increase of 32 issuers over last year.
Rick Thornton, a Fort Worth health insurance agent said nearly 2.5 million applications have been submitted since open enrollment began, with 1.2 million submitted during Thanksgiving week alone. Thornton also said this news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The current administration went out of its way to add a special enrollment period that just expired in August, and that extra time to apply made it easy for those who lost their jobs and employer-sponsored insurance due to the pandemic. He echoed what Forbes said in that consumers who shop for health insurance right now are likely to find more options than ever to satisfy their unique and ever-changing needs.
