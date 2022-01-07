Talis Biomedical Class Action Lawsuit - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Class Action On Behalf Of Investors Who Acquired TLIS Pursuant And/Or Traceable To The Registration Statement And Prospectus In Connection With The TLIS IPO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Talis Biomedical Corporation (“Talis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLIS) violated federal securities laws.

TLIS INVESTORS WHO ACQUIRED THEIR SECURITIES PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY’S FEBRUARY 2021 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (“IPO”) ARE ENCOURAGED TO DISCUSS JOINING THE CLASS ACTION BY CLICKING EITHER “JOIN THE CLASS ACTION” (https://kehoelawfirm.com/securities-class-action-questionnaire) OR "SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE" (https://kehoelawfirm.com/securities-class-action-questionnaire).

On January 7, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed (3:22-cv-00105) in United States District Court, Northern District of California, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s February 2021 IPO.

The Registration Statement, according to the complaint, was materially false and misleading and omitted to state (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’s EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) as a result, the Company’s commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Talis Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TALIS INVESTORS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE TALIS CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Talis Biomedical Class Action Lawsuit - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Talis Biomedical Class Action Lawsuit - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating
FirstCash, Inc. Securities Class Action Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Honeywell International Securities Class Action Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
View All Stories From This Author