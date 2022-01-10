Leap Orbit Launches GetConvergent.io as It Expands Health Plan Provider Data Management Offering

Convergent Process Flow

Convergent is the last provider data investment for a health plan. It transforms all provider data sources into a continuously updated single source of truth.

If we’re going to achieve patient-centered, value-based care, the relationship between the provider and the health plan must be seamless.” — Barry Volin, CEO MCRA

COLUMBIA, MD, USA, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leap Orbit , the innovation partner to market-leading health data networks, launched the new www.GetConvergent.io website. The website is focused on the Convergent provider data management platform, and signals Convergent’s expanding presence in the health plan market.Convergent is the last provider directory investment a health plan will ever make. It seamlessly transforms any source of healthcare provider data into a continuously updated single source of truth. By automating health plans’ provider data operations, Convergent eliminates data silos, improves workforce productivity, and ensures no surprise billing. Simply put, Convergent automatically produces flawless provider directories.“In addition to being the source of billions of dollars a year in waste, the provider data problem negatively affects nearly every corner of a health plan’s operations—not just IT and provider relations, but also network ops and legal and compliance,” said David Finney, partner and co-founder of Leap Orbit. “With Convergent, we’re on a mission to fix that.”Convergent easily marries imperfect health plan network data files with a proprietary, nationwide set of reference data for clean, up-to-date provider data. By using exclusively modern, cloud-native components and shared reference data, Convergent delivers powerful provider data tools much more affordably than legacy directory systems.“If we’re going to achieve patient-centered, value-based care, the relationship between the provider and the health plan must be seamless,” said Barry Volin, a veteran health plan executive and CEO and co-founder of the Managed Care Resource Alliance, an assemblage of industry leaders that provide services, products and subject matter expertise to Managed Care organizations. “Solving the perennial problem of bad provider directories is a critical piece of this puzzle.”In addition to the core cloud-based Provider Data Hub, the Convergent platform includes a growing set of modules to support specific business challenges. These include:• A mobile-friendly provider search,• Network data validation,• Credentialing workflow management,• FHIR 4.0.1-conformant provider directory API, and• Reporting and analytics.Convergent also supports integration with industry-leading, third-party components such as CAQH ProView, DocuSign Contract Lifecycle Management, and Microsoft PowerBI. To learn more, visit www.getconvergent.io About Leap OrbitFounded in 2015, Leap Orbit is the trusted innovation partner to many of the market-leading health data networks, including CRISP, Manifest Medex, and CyncHealth. Its clients also include state and federal policymakers and some of the largest for-profit healthcare enterprises in the U.S., such as Change Healthcare and Cardinal Health.Leap Orbit’s philosophy is to run toward healthcare’s biggest challenges, providing technology and solutions to assist with the opioid crisis and patient data privacy. Through its health organization partners, Leap Orbit’s work reaches at least 45 million patients from Alaska to Maryland. For more information, visit www.LeapOrbit.com and follow on LinkedIn.About the Managed Care Resource Alliance (MCRA) The primary mission of the MCRA is to provide a safe venue for organizations to share ideas, collaboratively create innovative solutions to industry challenges and develop a broader, wider-reaching strategy to enhance the value of the solutions we bring to our clients. The organization is dedicated to supporting the needs of Managed Care Organizations (Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Self-Insurance), Industry Resources and Delegated Entities, and Combined Payer-Provider Organizations. Visit www.managedcarealliance.org to learn more.

Convergent is a next-gen Provider Data Hub, designed to make provider data accurate & flow smoothly between systems and compliant with the No Surprises Act.