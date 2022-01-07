Community Safety Works Funding Applications Now Being Accepted

January 7, 2022

$10 Million in Community Safety Funding Available to Maryland’s Local Business Districts, and Nonprofit Organizations

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is administering two separate Community Safety Works grant opportunities with a total funding of $10 million. One application is for community-wide business district improvements and the other is for facility improvements. Funding will encourage the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, and through community vigilance and maintenance.

Business District Improvements: Eligible applicants include the state’s 33 designated Main Street Maryland Communities, Baltimore City’s eight designated Main Street Neighborhoods or an IRS determined nonprofit organization whose mission and work substantially contributes to the economic development of the local business district. These organizations may request a maximum grant of $100,000 for community-related/business district-related safety improvements that implement the business district’s plan for making public and private spaces safer and more defensible.

Read the Community Safety Works-Business District Improvement Notice of Funding Availability for further information.

Facility Improvements: Eligible applicants include Maryland-based nonprofit organizations, including nonprofit faith-based organizations. These organizations may request a maximum grant of $25,000 for facility-related safety improvements that make nonprofit organizations’ facilities, including faith-based nonprofit organizations’ facilities, safer and more defensible.

Read the Community Safety Works-Facility Improvements Notice of Funding Availability for further information.

The deadline for the Business District Improvements application is Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM. The deadline for the Facility Improvement application is Monday, January 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM. However, the portal may be closed earlier if and when applications exceed the total funding available. Therefore, it is highly encouraged that interested applicants apply as early as possible.

Apply for a Community Safety Works grant.