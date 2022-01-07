FirstCash, Inc. Securities Class Action Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
FirstCash Investors Who Have Suffered Financial Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether FirstCash, Inc. (“FirstCash” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCFS) violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
FirstCash investors with financial losses are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire, which can be accessed at https://kehoelawfirm.com/securities-class-action-questionnaire.
On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas against FirstCash and Cash America West, Inc.
The CFPB alleged that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act ("MLA") by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual percentage rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB also alleged that FirstCash violated a 2013 CFPB order against its predecessor company prohibiting MLA violations. The CFPB is seeking an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.
On this news, shares of FirstCash stock fell 9% during intraday trading on November 12, 2021.
FirstCash investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities and suffered financial losses are encouraged to contact John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the FirstCash class action investigation or potential legal claims.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
