The Supreme Court is seeking comment on proposed amendments to Rules of Professional Conduct 1.5 and 1.15 regarding fees. Comments are due no later than Feb. 21.

The proposed amendments to Rule 1.5 would add a new subdivision (f) allowing flat, fixed and minimum fees and a new subdivision (g) prohibiting nonrefundable fees and retainers.

The proposed amendments to Rule 1.15 would add a reference back to Rule 1.5(g).

Link to the Supreme Court's Notice of Comment: https://www.ndcourts.gov/news/north-dakota/north-dakota-supreme-court/notices/20210340/Notice-of-Comment/Hearing