Terry Moving & Storage Helping Clients to Put 2021 into Storage and Move into the New Year

The company is one of the top-rated moving services in California.

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terry Moving & Storage is pleased to announce it is helping clients to put a stressful 2021 into storage and move into an exciting new year.Based in Lake Forest, California, Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company that takes care of clients’ relocation and storage needs, from start to finish. The company is renowned for its professional packing, moving, and storage services provided by the best and most qualified movers who treat all items with care and respect.In the company’s most recent news, Terry Moving & Storage is informing homeowners, renters, and businesses that it has a number of available storage vaults ready to help people move into 2022 with ease. Each vault is housed in a climate-controlled warehouse that is clean, easy to access, and secured by state-of-the-art security cameras. The company even offers free in-home estimates and full-service pick-up and drop-off to make the safe storage process as smooth as possible.“Our entire team knows how difficult and stressful 2021 has been for our local and global communities,” says founder of Terry Moving & Storage, Mark Terry. “We want our clients to experience a better 2022 and we are happy to do everything we can to make this happen. Whether you need long-term storage, short-term storage, packing/unpacking and arranging of your belongings, transportation to our storage vaults, or anything else, we are here to help.”Terry Moving & Storage services eleven states, including CA, TX, OK, CO, OR, WA, WY, NV, AZ, and NM.For more information about Terry Moving & Storage, please visit https://terrymovingoc.com About Terry Moving & StorageFor over 25 years, Terry Moving & Storage continues to supply its customers with a full suite of affordable moving services locally and throughout the eleven Western states. Since inception, the company has acquired an extensive repeat client base – a result that speaks to its exceptional dedication to providing superior customer care.