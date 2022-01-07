Aron Govil Producing New US Film Robber's Roost
Aron Govil on Producing New US Film Robber's RoostJACKSONVILLE , FL, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the CEO of the Ducon Group in New York City, Aron Govil heads a global conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of companies that span the industrial engineering, construction, material handling, infrastructure, environmental control, and entertainment industries. He is also an accomplished film producer whose latest project is Robber’s Roost.
A New Delhi native and a lifelong cinephile, Aron Govil produced several Bollywood films before helming production duties on Robber’s Roost. One of his many unique film projects, Robber’s Roost is the directorial debut of Indian screenwriter and second-unit director Galen Rosenthal. It stars experienced and celebrated actor Margot Kidder in the lead role of “The Woman.” The film is currently under production and since Margot Kidder passed away, this would be her last film. Audiences may recall seeing Margot Kidder in the highly successful Superman film series.
Aron Govil’s Previous Film Credits
After financing a couple of Bollywood films and organizing Bollywood shows in America during the earlier stages of his career, Aron Govil received his first producer credit for the 2007 Jagmohan Mundra crime drama Shoot on Sight. He also served as executive producer on that project.
Two years later, he was both producer and executive producer for the Kishan Shrikanth Bollywood drama Care of Footpath. He followed this achievement by producing, writing, and directing U R My Jaan, a Bollywood musical romance about a pair of unlikely lovers from two different social worlds. In fact, this film is a Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Pretty Woman.
In addition to serving as producer, writer, and director of U R My Jaan, Aron Govil appeared onscreen in the role of Mr. Ambani. He also oversaw costuming and wardrobe for this 2011 film.
The New Thriller Robber’s Roost
Aron Govil’s newest entertainment endeavor, Robber’s Roost’s production has been delayed due to the recent COVID pandemic. Over the years he has made films both in English and Hindi languages for a global audience. This is not this first project featuring Hollywood actors such as its leading lady Margot Kidder because in his previous film Shoot On Sight he had taken Brian Cox, who had starred in such Hollywood hits: The Bourne identity, Brave heart and X-Men, and Greta Scacchi who had starred in such hit films: presumed Innocent, heat 7 Dust.. Robber’s Roost is currently filming on location stateside in La Plata, Utah.
In Robber’s Roost, Margot Kidder plays an unnamed character credited only as “The Woman,” who has lived by herself in an isolated, one-room cabin for more than four decades. The film examines her dramatic loss of faith as she begins to doubt her very perception of reality.
Beyond this meaty role for Margot Kidder, Robber’s Roost features Mexican actor Nathalia Acevedo as “The Woman” at a younger age. It also stars American actors David H Stevens as Coin and Richard Dutcher as Frank.
In addition to directing Robber’s Roost, Galen Rosenthal both wrote and co-produced the film. Working with him on the project is cinematographer Sadik Ahmed, who shared writing credit with Mr. Rosenthal on the 2011 Bollywood crime drama Not a Love Story. On Robber’s Roost, Mr. Rosenthal and Mr. Ahmed are working directly alongside each other for the very first time.
