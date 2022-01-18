Vincentric Announces 2022 Best Value in America™ Awards: Toyota Has Most Winners; Ford Gives Strong Performance
Vincentric's 18th annual awards in the US retail market demonstrate which models provide consistently great value to American consumers.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 18th annual Vincentric Best Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Toyota Motor Corporation winning an outstanding seventeen awards between the Toyota and Lexus brands. Ford Motor Company also performed strongly with seven awards between the Ford and Lincoln brands.
Highlighting Toyota’s leading performance were the Best Value Passenger Car brand and Best Value SUV & Van brand awards. In the Passenger Car category, Toyota’s star performers were the Camry Hybrid, which won the Hybrid segment for the eighth time, and the Prius Prime, which won the EV/PHEV segment for the second year in a row and third time overall. In the SUV & Van category, the C-HR impressed with its fifth consecutive win for Subcompact SUV, while the Highlander Hybrid outperformed the competition in the Hybrid SUV segment for the ninth time.
The impressive Lexus performance was led by its Best Value Luxury Car brand award, with model-level wins by the RC and ES propelling the brand to victory. The RC and ES conquered their segments for the fifth and seventh time, respectively.
Ford’s strong performance was topped by earning the Best Value Truck brand award, while Lincoln earned the top spot on the podium for Best Value Luxury SUV brand. Ford’s F-series pickups continued formidable winning streaks, with the F-150 receiving an award for the ninth time, and the F-250 receiving an award for the fourth time. Lincoln’s winners included the Navigator and the Corsair Plug-In Hybrid.
Additional noteworthy winners included the Honda Civic, which won for the eleventh time; the Jeep Wrangler, which won for the seventh time; the Audi A7, which won for the sixth time; and the Hyundai Accent, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, and the Chevrolet Corvette, all of which triumphed in their segments for the fourth time.
Brands with multiple model-level winners were BMW, Chevrolet, Jeep, and Volvo. Other model-level award winners were Audi, Honda, Kia, Mazda, and Tesla.
“The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards are designed to help guide consumers who are looking to buy a new vehicle,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “These awards use an analytical approach to determine which vehicles provide the most value for the money spent. By taking a 360-degree view of all lifecycle costs, our awards give consumers the best recommendations about which model will cost the least to own and operate relative to its price in every vehicle segment.”
Vincentric measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Approximately 2,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.
Further information on the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ for the 2022 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, JD Power, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
Audrey Downs
Vincentric LLC
email us here